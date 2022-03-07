UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has received federal funds to repair major road damage caused by the Magna Earthquake in March 2020.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional $1.5 million in Public Assistance funding to the state.

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake caused major damage in both Salt Lake and Davis Counties.

The funds were awarded to the Utah Department of Natural Resources to reimburse repair costs for damage along Salt Lake Marina Frontage Road. The road sustained major “cracking, upheaval and settling of the roadway.”

For Salt Lake City, the Magna Earthquake was the first major earthquake since the city was founded. The quake was Utah’s strongest since a 1992 earthquake in St. George.

The earthquake’s epicenter was eight miles below Magna and people felt it along the Wasatch Front into Colorado, Wyoming, and Idaho.

According to the Utah Geological Survey and The University of Utah Seismic Stations, “No major injuries were reported from the mainshock or aftershocks. Damage occurred throughout the valley with the most severe damage in Magna.”

Since that earthquake, over 2,500 aftershocks have been felt throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers eligible disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair or rebuilding of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities,” officials say.

