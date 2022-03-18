SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah has experienced a major housing boom within the last few years.

As home prices keep soaring and developers are seemingly planting a new complex or community on every corner, local real estate officials say home sales are surprisingly dropping in Salt Lake County this year when compared to last year.

The Salt Lake Board of Realtors says 949 homes were sold in February 2022 which marked a 14% decrease compared to February 2021 which reported 1,102 sales.

The realtor board says this is the ninth consecutive month that sales have been falling year over year. Officials say declining sales are due to limited inventory and fewer move-up buyers.

Experts note the last time home sales fell over such an extended period of time was back in 2007 during the Great Recession.

That same year, Salt Lake County home sales dropped 27%, resulting in substantial layoffs after a multi-year decline from 2008 to 2011.

Here are the most current real estate stats for Salt Lake County this past February:

The median price of all housing sold in February 2022 was $515,000, up 25% compared to a median price of $413,600 in February 2021.

The median single-family home price climbed to $580,000, up 24% compared to a median price of $469,000 a year ago.

The median multi-family price increased to $425,000, up 29% compared to a median of $330,000 last year.

New home listings were also down about 4%. In February 2022, the county had 1,168 new listings whereas in February 2021 there were 1,215 new listings.

“As mortgage rates rise, the most likely outcome for housing prices in Utah over the next two to three years is a period of price moderation like what occurred after price accelerations in the late 1970s and the mid-1990s,” said Steve Perry, president of the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. “An extended period of price declines created by a bursting bubble is unlikely.”