Utah ranks 43 out of 50 on ‘2020’s Safest States for Schools to Reopen’

Utah (ABC4 News) –The coronavirus pandemic caused vastly different experiences for students returning to school this fall. Some kids choose learning online, in-person classes, and some students participate in hybrid learning programs.

Personal-finance website, WalletHub released a report with data collected on the current public health crisis from COVID-19 throughout U.S. schools.

In order to determine the results of each state, WalletHub said they compared the 50 states across 15 key metrics. The data collection includes the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public-school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses.

According to the study, Utah ranks 43 out of all 50 states under “Least Safe States” and 41 out of 50 on the list on “Risk of COVID-19 Infections’ Rank.” The study also lists Utah as 49 under “Highest Average Public-School Class Size.”

Safest States Least Safe States 1. Vermont 41. Florida 2. Maine 42. Louisiana 3. Pennsylvania 43. Utah 4. Massachusetts 44. Missouri 5. New Hampshire 45. Tennessee 6. Rhode Island 46. Nevada 7. Ohio 47. Arizona 8. New Jersey 48. Arkansas 9. Connecticut 49. South Carolina 10. Nebraska 50. Mississippi

The study concluded that Utah has the highest student-to-school nurse ratio and the lowest total current spending on elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

See the WalletHub study for further details.