(ABC4) – Happy Earth Day Utah. One way we can be greener is to be more energy efficient. According to a study done by WalletHub, Utah ranked number one for being most energy efficient in the country.

Variables such as residential energy consumption and vehicle miles driven compared to gallons of gas consumed were considered to determine the most energy efficient states.

Top 5 Energy efficient states

Utah New York Massachusetts Minnesota Rhode Island

Experts say to build a more energy efficient home to make sure to seal any cracks or leaks in windows and doors, insulate pipes, switch to LED lights, and move to an electric heat pump water heather rather than a gas water heater.

“Investing in energy efficiency is one of the best and most reliable energy investments. They provide resiliency as well as energy savings. And consumers and businesses benefit directly from energy efficiency projects,” says expert Valerie Thomas.

The least Energy Efficient states

44. Louisiana

45. Tennessee

46. Alabama

47. West Virginia

48. South Carolina

*Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from the study