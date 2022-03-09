UTAH (ABC4) – The pandemic has proven to be difficult for all of us alike. However, circumstances were only made harder for those of us feeling lonely around the time of the pandemic outbreak, as social distancing and stay-at-home measures were quickly instated across America.

Experts from AgingInPlace found themselves pondering the loneliest states in the U.S. From there, they conducted a study gathering data regarding the matter, ranging from the number of single-person households to the number of people searching for friendship apps across America.

Their findings have highlighted Utah as the nation’s least lonely state.

The Beehive State ranked in a loneliness score of 0.72 out of 10. Researchers suggest that this minimal score could be a result of the huge Mormon community that makes up more than half of Utahns. The state has low numbers of divorce as well as single-person households.

Alaska was named America’s second least lonely state, with a loneliness score of 2.32 out of 10. Though the state has a reputation of having the biggest landmass with only 724,000 residents – less than any other state in the nation – the study reports that Alaska has a particularly low number of widows and widowers, with just 3.8% of the population having lost a spouse.

The third least lonely state in the U.S., with a loneliness score of 2.56 out of 10, is Hawaii. Along with beautiful beaches and weather to match, residents are also much less likely to experience loneliness than in other states.

In contrast, Maine was found to be America’s loneliest state, with a loneliness score of 7.6 out of 10. Though one might figure the state’s small population of 1.3 million citizens makes for tight-knit communities, AgingInPlace suggests otherwise. With over 31% of households inhabited by singles, and 14% of residents divorced, Maine has a huge number of people living alone.

Florida was named the nation’s second loneliest state, with a loneliness score of 7 out of 10. Researchers attribute this to the Sunshine State’s large elderly population. As a result, Florida has a large number of residents who have been widowed or divorced, 13% to be exact.

The third loneliest state in America was reported as Ohio, with a loneliness score of 6.68 out of 10. Though the state is densely populated, the study found that 31% of households in Ohio are owned by singles. Similarly, Ohioans contributed to over three million dating app searches in 2021.

To check out the full study, click here.