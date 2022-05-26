UTAH (ABC4) – Millennials are currently the largest generation today. With a population of around 80 million, millenials range in age from the mid-20s to early 40s. According to a study by Wallethub, Utah ranked fourth for the best state for millennials to live in.

Utah was ranked the number one state for economic health as well as scoring high on both quality of life and education and health. Utah also ranked number one for millennial homeownership, having twice the amount of homeowners as Washington, D.C.

What are the most common mistakes millennials make when starting their career?

“One of the most common mistakes made when job hunting in the early stages of a career is not researching a company thoroughly before accepting a position,” said expert and professor Linda Fisher Thornton. “While it may seem that being selective about job offers is an unnecessary step when bills need to be paid, the choice of employer will greatly impact an employee’s quality of life.”

How can employers attract and retain millennial workers?

“Workers are often looking for positive cultures where trust is high, all people are treated with respect, and individuals and teams can do their best work,” said Thornton. “These positive cultures are organized around people’s well-being and productivity, and they attract workers by offering flexibility and support for fulfilling lives and careers.”