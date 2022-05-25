UTAH (ABC4) – According to a study by Food Service Direct, Utah was ranked as one of the worst states to be a hospitality worker.

Two-thousand hospitality workers were surveyed across 50 states. Questions revolved around work environment, the job market, and work compensation and benefits.

Hospitality jobs can range from food service, hotels, tourism, travel, and restaurants.

Utah ranked No. 43 out of 50, making it the seventh worst states for hospitality workers. Breaking down the data, Utah was ranked in the bottom for employees feeling like they had an adequate work life balance, feeling like customers are polite and for overall job happiness.

However, Utah did rank well for employee company discounts, parental leave, and employee retention.

Overall, Utah’s hospitality workers are looking for more support from their teams and managers, more polite customers, and a better work life balance.

The 5 Best States to work in hospitality are:

North Carolina New Jersey Kentucky California South Carolina

The 5 Worst States to work in hospitality are: