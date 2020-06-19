Utah provides businesses signage to encourage mask-wearing

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns have been advised by medical and state officials to wear a face mask when out in public in efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

State epidemiologist, Dr. Angela Dunn says the “risk of being infected is higher than ever before.” Utah has seen consistent growth in positive COVID-19 tests over the past several weeks.

As Utah’s cases continue to rise, mask-wearing and social distancing remain crucial health precautions.

The state has provided this document for businesses to hang to remind their employees of coronavirus precautions.

Businesses are given the chance to print this picture off to put inside their businesses to urge customers to wear a face covering.

Businesses are encouraged to hang this sign in their store to remind everyone to social distance.

Businesses can hang this up to remind their employees to not come to work if they are experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

The state created this sign specifically for restaurants and encourages people to use takeout or delivery services instead of dining in if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

In the ‘Yellow Phase,’ the state says businesses, no matter the size can significantly influence their community’s readiness, awareness, resources, and engagement against the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC encourages all employers to implement strategies to protect their workforce.

The following tips for the workplace were provided by the state:

Place posters that encourage staying home when sick, cough and sneeze etiquette, and hand hygiene at the entrance to your workplace and in other workplace areas where they are likely to be seen.

Provide tissues and no-touch disposal receptacles for use by employees.

Instruct employees to clean their hands often with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-95% alcohol, or wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Soap and water should be used preferentially if hands are visibly dirty.

Provide soap and water and alcohol-based hand rubs in the workplace. Ensure that adequate supplies are maintained. Place hand rubs in multiple locations or in conference rooms to encourage hand hygiene.

Visit the coughing and sneezing etiquette and clean hands web page for more information.

Provide disposable wipes so that commonly used surfaces (for example, doorknobs, keyboards, remote controls, desks) can be wiped down by employees before each use.

Don’t have a mask? The state has a goal to get ‘A Mask for every Utahn.’