Utah proves to be leading the nation in key areas despite pandemic recession

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Feb. 18, the Salt Lake Chamber’s Roadmap to Prosperity Coalition, in partnership with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, has updated the Economic Dashboard for this month.

The Economic Dashboard is a tool that tracks the state’s path to a complete economic recovery from the setbacks of the pandemic while providing actionable context for decision-makers. Updating the dashboard allows business leaders to better gauge where Utah is in the recovery process.

Essential insights from the February update of the Economic Dashboard include the findings that Utah’s two-year job growth is the highest in the nation, Utah’s unemployment rate has dropped to an all-time low, and Utah has experienced a recent dip in consumer confidence.

Utah’s December two-year job growth of 3.7% was the highest in the nation, and the state proved to be one of only four that experienced a positive job change. Similarly, Utah’s December unemployment rate of 1.9% is the lowest ever recorded in the state and ranks second in the nation. In contrast, Utah’s consumer confidence fell while the nation’s rose.

“The economic dashboard shows our state is not only leading the nation in key areas, but also redlining our growth potential,” said Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. “The economy is reaching its current limit, with unemployment hitting all-time lows at under 2% and workforce shortages capping off our ability to grow. This healthy rebalancing within the economy – as people continue to rejoin the labor force and industry sectors recalibrate – are positive signs overall. Larger concerns with supply chains, persistent inflation, and pandemic-related challenges are still impacting Utah, but to a lesser extent than other states. I am optimistic that we will continue to adjust and lead the nation as we exit the pandemic.”