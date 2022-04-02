SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Pride Center is excited to announce that they have officially reopened as of April 2.

After working virtually for the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Center is pleased to reopen its doors to the public to offer in-person mental health services as well as youth, adult, and senior programming.

The Center launched its grand opening today with a public open house and will kick off its in-person services on April 3 with a Teen Pride Art Workshop from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a TransAction Weekly Meeting from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To check out the Utah Pride Center’s upcoming events held in person from here on out, click here.