Utah Pride Center celebrates Intersex Awareness amid COVID restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Monday is Intersex Awareness Day, and Utahns involved say it is about education and demanding action.

In honor, the Intersex Flag was raised in front of the Utah Pride Center.

“The circle is described as unbroken and unornamented signifying wholeness and completeness,” activist Courtney Skaggs said.

Skaggs was born intersex.



“Intersex people are born with sex characteristics that are not typically fit into the male and female binary,” Utah Pride Center therapist Michelle Anglin said.

Activist Courtney Skaggs is intersex and says although this day is a step in the right direction, there is still much more to be done.

“Body autonomy and adequate health care practices,” Skaggs said. We deserve government recognition and laws that protect our bodies”.

Skaggs says she underwent a medically unnecessary procedure when she was a baby.

“I myself was operated on at six weeks old to normalize my genitalia,” Skaggs said.

According to the United Nations Free and Equal Campaign about 1.7% of babies are born intersex. Some of which, grown-up and rely on services provided by the Utah Pride Center.

Despite COVID 19 forcing the center to close its doors, services are still being offered and in even higher demand.



“The other impact COVID has had was decrease our funding,” Director Rob Moolman said. “People are alone; they are feeling marginalized. There are increased levels of anxiety and stress, and people are reaching out for services”.

Skaggs said those services and a day of awareness could save a life.

“We bodily proclaim that we are intersex not invisible,” Skaggs said.

The Pride Center is offering many mental health and other services online.