SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After three years of having to tone down the week-long extravaganza due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Utah Pride Center is excited to announce dates for the Utah PRIDE Festival & Parade.

This year’s PRIDE WEEK will begin May 29 and will last through June 5. Officials with the Utah Pride Center have deemed the event as bigger and better than ever before, with a total of 14 activities planned to take place throughout the week.

“We’re seeing incredible support from the community and our sponsors. I think people are ready and excited to show PRIDE and return to pre-pandemic celebrations. With this being our 30th year as a non-profit supporting LGBTQ+ Utahns, we plan on giving the community a celebration they deserve,” said Tanya Hawkins, Co-CEO of the Utah Pride Center.

PRIDE WEEK 2022 will be led by a Steering Committee compiled of a combination of staff, board, and community members. Dozens of Planning Committee members will be volunteering to help bring the celebration to life. Everyone from sponsors to individual volunteers will come out to participate in PRIDE WEEK 2022.

The parade route has been extended compared to years prior to accommodate more space for seating and tree lined streets for viewing pleasure. The route was specifically designed to wrap around the Utah Pride Festival grounds by equal distance, just two blocks away, to create easy access to the festival and shorter lines.

PRIDE Parade Route (Courtesy of the Utah Pride Center)

Below follows a list of the activities of this year’s PRIDE WEEK. As noted by the Utah Pride Center, major events include the Friday Night Rainbow Rally and Glow March on June 3, followed by the Saturday and Sunday Pride Festival on June 4 and 5, as well as the Sunday morning Pride Parade on Sunday, June 5.

Sunday, May 29

Drag Queen Sunday Brunch

Retro Sun-Day Dance Party



Monday, May 30

5K Family Fun Run

Memorial Day Pride Picnic



Tuesday, May 31

LGBTQ+ Film Screening (Premiere)



Wednesday, June 1

Pride Month Flag Raising

Pride Story Garden Exhibit Opening



Thursday, June 2

Pride Interfaith Service



Friday, June 3

Pride Youth Dance

Rainbow Rally & Glow March

Rainbow Glow Rooftop After Party



Saturday, June 4

Utah Pride Festival — Day #1



Sunday, June 5

Utah Pride Parade

Utah Pride Festival — Day #2

Tickets for the Pride Festival go on sale May 1st. The Utah Pride Center is offering an early bird discount through the month of May when you purchase tickets online.