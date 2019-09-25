Utah political expert reacts to Trump’s transcript with Ukraine president

News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – President Trump on Wednesday released his transcript conversation with Ukraine’s president.

Jason Perry, Director of Hinckley Insitute of Politics at the University of Utah talked to ABC4’s Brian Carlson on Midday to talk about what the transcription means, the process of impeachment and what this could mean for the 2020 Presidential Race.

For more information about the Hinckley Insitute of Politics, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"

Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit"

"I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves

Thumbnail for the video titled ""I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves"

The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know

Thumbnail for the video titled "The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know"

50 seasons of new fall shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 seasons of new fall shows"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories