Utah police searching for missing 17-year-old

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old has been missing since Sept. 21 according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office/

Police say Morgan Danielle Sessions left a note at her home in Eagle Mountain saying she was living in St. George with friends. Soon after, her mother reported her missing.

Home security footage shows someone who is believed to be Morgan leaving the home at 2 a.m. carrying a laundry basket, a press release statement says.

Authorities say they are unable to confirm if Morgan is in St. George. They also say she could be in Utah or Salt Lake Counties.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding Sessions’ disappearance to call Central Utah Dispatch at (801)-794-3970.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at the link below.

https://sheriff.utahcounty.gov/media/tip

