Utah police K9 unit receives donation of medical kits

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Some very brave canines are now going to be a little bit safer on the job after receiving a donation of medical kits from a fundraiser Wednesday.

According to a news release, after a first aid training course, some K9 handlers from the Unified Police Department realized that they did not have medical supplies for their dogs.

The UPD had already lost two K9s, Aldo and Dingo, in the line of duty over the last year, a paramedic with the Unified Fire Department decided to hold a fundraiser to raise money to buy medical kits for the brave K9s.

The Unified Fire Paramedic teamed up with the non-profit ‘Friends of UPD K9’ to start a fundraiser on social media.

Thanks to their efforts, UPD was able to purchase enough Individual First Aid Kits for the K9 unit as well as enough back-up supplies to assist with other teams.

According to a news release, over 200 K9s have been killed over the last decade due to injuries sustained in the line of duty.