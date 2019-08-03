Utah police, FBI working to track down ‘Boonie Hat Bandit’

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Multiple Utah police agencies and the FBI are working together to capture a bank robber who has been dubbed the “Boonie Hat Bandit.”

Unified police said on Monday, July 1, the suspect entered the Mountain America Credit Union, located at 1298 E. Murray Holladay Rd. where he robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money. Police say the suspect left the credit union on foot.

Friday, August 2, police said the same suspect robbed the Cyprus Credit Union located at 3578 W. 4700 S. in West Valley City.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-40s, 5’8” – 5’9”, heavy build, balding, and wearing a Boonie hat.

If you have any information about these robberies, you’re asked to call the police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: