SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Celestial Zoo Pet Rescue is excited to announce its partnership with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2022, the world’s largest pet adoption event hosted in association with Rachel Ray Nutrish.

The event will take place on April 1 at the PetSmart locations in Sandy and Layton from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on April 2 at the same locations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual tour has been ongoing throughout March and will continue throughout April with weeklong events in 53 cities and towns across 37 states. The event caters to local shelter partners and rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.

Attendees will have the opportunity to bring home an adorable dog, cat, puppy, or kitten of their choosing. Representatives from the Celestial Zoo Pet Rescue will be available for questions and inquiries.

Amid the pandemic, this year’s events are designed to conform to ongoing health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of staff, adopters, and animals.