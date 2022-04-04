PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The situation in Ukraine is more serious than ever. Millions of people are suffering from the conflict and war happening there with Russia. Utahns are coming together to help those in pain.

United for Ukraine – Halcyon Ukraine Benefit Concert is Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Experience Event Center in Provo. Every dollar raised goes to support efforts to help Ukrainians. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say general tickers are $25.00, but there are special VIP opportunities also available.

Among those performing are Alex Boye, The Bonner Family, Madilyn Paige, Ryan Innes, The King Will Come, Aaliyah Rose, Aaron Kellim and EJ from Foreighn Figures. Get tickets and more information online at UkraineConcert.com.