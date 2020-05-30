MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leaders from three Utah organizations joined Saturday at the Deseret Industries store in Murray, to mark a grassroots medical milestone and thank the more than 50,000 Utahns who helped create medical-grade masks for frontline caregivers treating COVID-19 patients.
The goal of the initiative, known as ProjectProtect, was to enlist thousands of sewing volunteers across the state to manufacture personal protective equipment for frontline caregivers, including more than five million medical-grade masks.
Related: How should I clean and store my face mask?
Organizers of “ProjectProtect” say their goal to create five million medical-grade masks was reached Saturday when sewing volunteers returned their completed masks to Deseret Industries locations throughout the state.
Representatives and leaders from Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, Latter-day Saint Charities, and several Utah nonprofits, which organized and launched ProjectProtect, also thanked a Utah woman who has sewn 2,225 masks. She turned in 1,000 masks Saturday, according to officials.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Utahns gather in Ogden to protest the death of George Floyd
- Utah organizations thank 50k volunteers for helping them reach their goal of sewing 5 million medical-grade masks
- 269 new cases announced, 4 more COVID-19 related deaths
- Hundreds gather downtown Salt Lake in protest against police brutality around the nation
- Police identify handyman shot and killed outside home in West Valley City