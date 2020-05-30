Utah organizations thank 50k volunteers for helping them reach their goal of sewing 5 million medical-grade masks

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leaders from three Utah organizations joined Saturday at the Deseret Industries store in Murray, to mark a grassroots medical milestone and thank the more than 50,000 Utahns who helped create medical-grade masks for frontline caregivers treating COVID-19 patients.

The goal of the initiative, known as ProjectProtect, was to enlist thousands of sewing volunteers across the state to manufacture personal protective equipment for frontline caregivers, including more than five million medical-grade masks.

Organizers of “ProjectProtect” say their goal to create five million medical-grade masks was reached Saturday when sewing volunteers returned their completed masks to Deseret Industries locations throughout the state.









Representatives and leaders from Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, Latter-day Saint Charities, and several Utah nonprofits, which organized and launched ProjectProtect, also thanked a Utah woman who has sewn 2,225 masks. She turned in 1,000 masks Saturday, according to officials.

