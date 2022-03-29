VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Wildlife officials have seized four raccoons from a home in northeastern Utah.

This incident has the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reminding the public of the dangers of keeping a wild animal as a pet.

Officials discovered the lot of raccoons on March 2 at a home in Roosevelt. Officials say the raccoons were illegally brought to Utah from another state. Authorities removed the illegal animals from the home and the individuals responsible were cited.

DWR says they’ve discovered around 10 illegally-kept raccoons from northeastern Utah homes since 2019.

Utah law prohibits citizens from holding protected wildlife captive. Protected wildlife includes a variety of species such as deer, cottontail rabbits, several bird species, bears, cougars and others. Many bird species that aren’t hunted are also protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Several reptile species are also illegal to keep in Utah without proper permits.

Officials are concerned that certain diseases can such as viruses and parasites from wildlife can be transmitted to humans and pets through saliva, feces or urine. Other viral diseases from raccoons include rabies, canine distemper, raccoon parvoviral enteritis, infectious canine hepatitis and pseudorabies, leptospirosis and toxoplasmosis.

DWR says raccoons can be infected by the roundworm Baylisascaris, which is a parasite that can cause extreme damage to the human eye, organs and brain.

With wild animals that are not “protected” certain rules still apply for holding them captive.

Officials say wildlife such as raccoons (which are not native to Utah) and coyotes require a permit to house them in captivity. DWR says unpermitted animals will be seized upon discovery and owners will be cited for illegally possessing these animals, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

“It’s important to protect the health, welfare and safety of the public, as well as wildlife,” DWR Law Enforcement Capt. Chad Bettridge said. “These animals are wild and should be treated as such, even when they are babies.”

The following wild animals are considered non-protected wildlife in the state of Utah:

Raccoons

Coyotes

Ground squirrels

Gophers

Jackrabbits

Muskrats

Field mice

What should you do if you encounter a baby wild animal?

“Typically, when people encounter a baby animal in the wild that they think has been abandoned, its mother is actually nearby,” officials say. “The DWR recommends that you leave the animal where you found it and do not touch it. If you have concerns, or the animal appears to be sick or injured, you can contact the nearest DWR office.”

For more tips on how to safely live with wildlife, visit the Wild Aware Utah website.