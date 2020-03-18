Utah officials: Rumors of another bigger quake are false

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A 5.7 earthquake shook the Salt Lake Wednesday morning. Now people are wondering if a bigger is one imminent. Rumors are circulating on social media. Although anything can happen, Utah officials say this rumor is not true.
Multiple state agencies are taking to social media to dispel the rumors.
Here is a similar tweet from the University of Utah.
March 18, 2020
The area around the earthquake is experiencing aftershocks, these could go on for several days. If you want to see what happened with the initial quake and aftershocks the University of Utah has a map.
In emergencies like this, it’s important everyone stays calm and only share information from trusted sources.
Please use sites like ABC4.com, and those provided by the State and other community agencies to double-check information you may receive through social media.
