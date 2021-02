UTAH (ABC4) – Officers are giving away free gun locks to local residents, Monday.

On February 1, Carbon County officials are inviting locals to stop by their department and grab a complimentary lock.

Officers say that the locks are available to anyone who is in need of one from Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you are in need of a gun lock, the Carbon County Sheriff’s office is located at 240 West Main street in Price.