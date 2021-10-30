Utah nurses create handmade Halloween costumes for babies in NICU

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Oh baby! Local Utah nurses are making sure babies in the hospital aren’t missing out on the Halloween fun this year!

10 teams of nurses at the Davis Hospital & Medical Center in Layton lovingly created handmade costumes for babies currently in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). The decked-out babies competed in a Baby Costume Competition after donning their one-of-a-kind Halloween outfits.

The NICU’s Clinical Coordinator, Keera Nielson, was the force behind the idea.

“We knew that this would be a fun activity for the nurses to show the parents just how much their little ones mean to us and how much we care about each of them,” says Nielson.

(Courtesy of Davis Hospital & Medical Center)

The special activity provided a fun team-building opportunity for the nurses along with bringing much-needed holiday spirit to the NICU unit. Most importantly, the nurses aimed to create special moments for the babies’ family members who cannot currently visit the nursery due to pandemic restrictions.

Chellene Hogge, Director of Women’s Services, said she “knew this would be a nice way for the families to share their experience with those who can’t see their newborn in person. The families were very appreciative of the contest. When we told them about it, they were all so excited to see what costume their baby would get.”

Families will get to take home the babies’ costumes, along with their babies too, of course.

The unique handmade costumes include Pumpkin Spice, Gumball Machine, Wonder Woman, Dippin’ Dots, Minion, Rooster, Owl, Chick and Egg, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Penguin.

Top honors in the costume contest went to:

First Place – Spaghetti & Meatballs

Second Place – Chick and Egg

Third Place – Minion