SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A national COVID-19 tracking service is showing Utah as the number two state in transmission. It also shows a big increase since Utah started opening the economy. The state has exponentially increased in diagnosed cases, with more than twice as many cases as in April prior to opening back up.

Courtesy Rt.live June 9th, 2020

According to RT.us Utah has a transmission factor of 1.11 with the only state higher being South Carolina with a 1.12.

The way the data is presented, anything over 1.0 means the coronavirus is still spreading. According to the website, there are 11 states where the virus is still spreading.

So what’s really happening? First, Utah has been starting to open the economy for a month now, we have had better testing, but in the last week, the numbers have been going up, with the biggest increase the state had seen announcing on Saturday, June 6th.

According to Google’s mobility report, the glaring thing since reopening is Utah has had a 131% increase in visiting our outdoor areas.

Courtesy Google: COVID-19 Mobility Report

Are Utahns catching COVID-19 at a higher rate than in other states? Here’s what the state of Utah says.

Dr. Angela Dunn the state’s epidemiologist said in a briefing: “Loosening restrictions does not mean that the risk of spread is decreasing,”

This is holding true. On Saturday 546 new cases were reported the highest in Utah since the pandemic started. Because more places are open and Utahns are going outside more, the danger of contracting the virus is not mitigated.

We asked the state of Utah what the website’s numbers mean and there are differences in how the state of Utah counts the numbers, here is the response from Tom Hudachko the Utah Department of Health’s Communications Director: “Transmission rate is one of the core measures we track as part of our response. We measure our rate a little differently than the Rt sites does. We use new hospitalizations over a 14-day period to determine our transmission rate. Over the past couple weeks, our data indicate a transmission rate of anywhere between 1.07 and 1.25. We would like to see this number below 1.0, as that would indicate a decrease in transmission. Anything over 1.0 indicates transmission is still increasing.”

Right now although the state of Utah may. not look at it’s own data differently, both agree transmission is increasing.

Social distancing, masks, gloves, washing your hands, are all required now more than ever.

As of the publishing of this article 237 new cases were announced, with 3 more deaths.

The sources for this article were the rt.live website, The Utah Department of Health and Google’s COVID-19 Mobility Report.