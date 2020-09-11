Utah National Guard responds to help Utah’s windstorm emergency cleanup

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has deployed 200 service members of the Utah National Guard to support the state with emergency clean-up efforts after severe winds tore through northern Utah.

The National Guard will reportedly be primarily helping with clean-up efforts in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Cache Counties. The Utah National Guard support for the large-scale, clean-up operations is anticipated to be from September 11, through September 14, 2020.

Gov. Herbert signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions which was effective Sept. 9, 2020, and is to remain in effect until the threat or danger has passed or the disaster reduced to the extent that emergency conditions no longer exist.

Following the property damage caused by severe winds, the @UTNationalGuard will be deployed on Friday to assist with cleanup efforts. I appreciate the versatile service they continually have rendered to Utahns. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) September 10, 2020

“Part of the National Guard’s mission is to respond locally and statewide in support of government agencies for natural disasters, hazmat incidents, and civil emergencies,” said. Gov. Herbert. “I’m extremely thankful for the Utah Guard and the valuable role they will play in helping the state clean up and move forward. We salute them and thank them for the continued support and service they have rendered to all Utahns.”

The severe-weather event caused significant damage, including downed trees, widespread-power outages, utility-water breaks, gas leaks, damage to homes and vehicles, and wind- and debris-impacted roadways.

Engineering and logistic elements from the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade will work under the direction of the Unified Command located at the State Emergency Operations Center to assist local and civil agencies with debris removal and community clean-up operations within the affected areas of Davis and Salt Lake County, according to officials.

“The 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade is highly trained in domestic-emergency-response operations, and has a history of excellence when it comes to responding to state emergencies,” said Col. Woodrow Miner, commander, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. “They are very professional and always ready to perform their assigned missions and assist their communities.”

The Utah National Guard has unique capabilities and is trained to work with emergency responders and according to officials is ready to support the whole-of-government efforts during this state of emergency.

Several smaller elements of Utah National Guard will reportedly also support the clean-up effort.