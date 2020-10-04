Utah National Guard helps Salt Lake City with windstorm cleanup

BLUFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Service members of the Utah National Guard will help Salt Lake City with windstorm cleanup this week.

Under the direction of Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, approximately 10 service members of the Utah National Guard will support Salt Lake City with debris cleanup after a hurricane-level windstorm that tore through northern Utah early September.

The Utah National Guard will support the city’s cleanup operations for one week, beginning Oct. 5, 2020.

Over the past month, the Utah National Guard has responded to Davis and Salt Lake Counties to assist in emergency debris cleanup operations. The Utah National Guard says teams have worked six days at 27 sites across six cities to remove 2.48 million pounds of debris left by the behind by the windstorm.

“Salt Lake City is fortunate and grateful to have the Utah National Guard assist us with our remaining debris cleanup from the windstorm. Our city teams and partners have done an amazing job in the face of so much damage,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We’re grateful to the service members of the Utah Guard who volunteer to serve our state and its residents in this important capacity.”

“Our Utah National Guard service members will use their skills and equipment to clear debris to assist Salt Lake City residents and help them get back to normal following the devastating effects of September’s windstorm,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Darwin Craig, director of joint staff, Utah National Guard. “Our service members willingly volunteer to serve, which exemplifies the citizen-Soldier. We are neighbors helping neighbors, and are proud to serve our local communities, especially when we can provide some relief to the communities that were most impacted.”