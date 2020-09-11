Utah National Guard cleans up Kaysville Cemetery after windstorm

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC 4 NEWS)– Friday, there is still widespread damage three days after Tuesday’s windstorm.

The Utah National Guard is spread out across Northern Utah to help people.

“We are going to spread out and try and help as many towns as possible,” Utah National Guard Captain Jacob Stephensen said.

Soldiers focusing efforts at the Kaysville Cemetery where there is widespread damage.

“It feels great, the Utah National Guard likes to focus on neighbors helping neighbors and have that spirit of community,” Captain Stephensen said. Thursday, Governor Herbert ordered 200 soldiers to deploy to some of the hardest-hit areas, primarily Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Cache Counties.

“We are sending out some chain saw crews as well as a wood chipper to clear out as much knocked over debris as we can,” Captain Stephensen said.

Some of The 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade are at the cemetery helping with downed trees, while other soldiers will work on the widespread-power outages, utility-water breaks, gas leaks, damage to homes and vehicles, and wind- and debris-impacted roadways.

Soldiers here say this is what being in the Utah National Guard is all about. “Kind of gives me a sense of joy and commitment to the mission we have today.”

The Utah National Guard plans to be on scene for the next couple days.

The grounds keeper at the cemetery says he is thankful for the help.