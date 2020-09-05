Utah National Guard Black Hawks return from California firefight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah National Guard Support crews from Utah’s 211th Aviation battalion and 211th Aviation Regiment have returned home

A tweet sent out said: “We are proud of their efforts to support our partner to battle the wildfires in California.”

The Guard Soldiers went to California on August 27, 2020, with the mission of dropping water on the trouble spots.

The soldiers went to support nearly three dozen Utah Firefighters who were already trying to help crews in California fight the wildfires.

