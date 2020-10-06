Utah National Guard Aviation battalion soldiers return home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Around 80 soldiers from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment are scheduled to return home from being deployed.

The returning soldiers are part of a larger group that left in May to support Task Force Ivy Eagle.

The soldiers are returning home on different flights.

Because of the pandemic, they didn’t get to come right home. They had to spend some quarantine time at Ft. Hood in Texas.

As part of Ivy Eagle, the three AH-64 Apache Helicopter companies provided combat-air support to ground forces.

This is the third deployment for the group to the operations area. The soldiers who remain on deployment are scheduled to return over the next several weeks.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our remaining 1-211th ARB Soldiers still deployed,” said Lt. Col. Jon D. Richardson, 1-211th ARB commander. “We look forward to the day that all of the unit members will be reunited with families and are safely back home in Utah.”