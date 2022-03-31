UTAH (ABC4) – Keep on smiling, Utahns!

According to a study done by WalletHub, Utah is the happiest state in America.

The study examined all 50 states according to three factors:

Stress from emotional and physical well-being

Stress from work environment

Stress from community and environment.

Utah ranked number one for being the least stressed by work environment along with community and environment. The Beehive State ranked ninth for stress due to emotional and physical well-being.

So what contributes to this happiness? Is it the mountain views? The fry sauce?

According to WalletHub, Utah was ranked the highest for sports participation, volunteer rates, fewest work hours, lowest divorce rate and the overall safest state.

So where do other states fall on this list?

According to the study, the least happy states are:

46. Oklahoma

47. Mississippi

48. Louisiana

49. Arkansas

50. West Virginia

Ranking just behind Utah are:

2. Minnesota

3. Hawaii

4. California

5. North Dakota

6. South Dakota