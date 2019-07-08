Utah named 2nd best state to start a business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It turns out that if you want to start a business Utah is a great place to do it.

According to WalletHub.com, Utah is the 2nd best state in the U.S. to start a business. Only Texas beats the beehive state for a top place for starter companies.

WalletHub based their data off of three categories: business environment, access to resources and business costs. Utah performed especially well in the access to resources category.

To learn more about the study and how researchers arrived at their results visit this link.

