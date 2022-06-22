SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMCA) is excited to debut four new exhibitions including the ‘i know you are, but what am i? (De)Framing Identity and the Body’ exhibition on June 24.

The three additional exhibitions being showcased for the first time ever include ‘My Grandma is a Meme’ by Alise Anderson, ‘Loose Limbs’ by Aloe Corry, and the annual ‘DesignArts’ exhibition presented by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.

i know you are, but what am i? (De)Framing Identity & the Body (Courtesy of UMCA)

My Grandma is a Meme (Courtesy of UMCA)

Loose Limbs (Courtesy of UMCA)

The event will take place at the museum located at 20 South West Temple Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music will be featured by DJ Shaadie, as well as vocal acts, and a special performance by L.A.-based artist xiouping at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be purchased here.