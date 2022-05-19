SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The nephew of a man convicted of a double-murder case that shook Utah in 2020 has been arrested for robbing a 7-Eleven.

The suspect, Albert Enoch Johnson was initially charged in 2020 in the 3rd District Court with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder, two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, and two counts of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping in the deaths of Tony and Katherine Butterfield.

According to police records, the Butterfields were found shot to death at their home in West Jordan after police responded to their residence near 3300 West 6920 South on April 18 of 2020 on a report of gunshots and a woman screaming. When officers arrived, they located Tony Butterfield’s body in the backyard and his wife, Katherine Butterfield’s body inside the home.

In recent news, Johnson’s nephew, Hugo Vaavale, is facing one count of first-degree felony aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven on Sept. 7 of 2021.

According to police records, officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven located at 9657 South State Street in Salt Lake City on reports of an armed robbery.

The store’s manager told officers that he heard the shop’s door open and witnessed three men, all of whom were Polynesian, enter. Records state that one of the men had a shotgun while another had a handgun. The store manager opened both registers as the armed men allegedly yelled at him to stay down. The suspects wore masks or scarves covering their faces, and one of them allegedly stole cash, cigarettes, and a pair of gloves totaling $160.

Albert Johnson (Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)

Hugo Vaavale (Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)

After surveillance footage of the robbery was released, an individual contacted the police and identified the gunman as Johnson from the 2020 Butterfield murders.

Police documents state that Johnson’s wife, Sina, confirmed that Johnson was in fact one of the men who committed the 7-Eleven robbery, along with her nephew, Vaavale.

At this time, Vaavale is being held without bail.