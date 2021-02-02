Utah mother murdered in California

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman with ties to Utah was killed in California over the weekend.

Family and friends say Savannah Theberge was one of two people killed inside a Rocky Hill apartment used for military housing. The other victim, a 15-year-old girl.

Theberge leaves behind her son, who her family says she loved more than anything in the world.

“Savannah was the mother of my son,” says Brady Crahal. “He just turned four so it’s really, he doesn’t understand exactly what happened, and kind of what that means for him, but when the time comes, I know it is going to be very difficult for him.”



Savannah Theberge and her son

Vacaville Police say 29-year-old Raymond Weber murdered a woman and a teenager. Officers found both of them Saturday morning inside the military housing complex apartment.

Weber was allegedly seen with a firearm while live-streaming the bodies over the internet.

Raymond Weber first appearance. Courtesy ABC 10 Sacramento

After a roughly seven-hour standoff, SWAT teams went in to capture Weber, where they tased and arrested him.

Weber is facing weapons and aggravated assault charges in Salt Lake County.

Last July, Murray Police say he pistol-whipped a man outside of Savannah’s home before going back to California.

Raymond Weber booking photo. Courtesy Vacaville Police Department

Court documents state Weber screamed, “I’m going to kill you,” and pulled out a handgun, pointed the handgun at the [mans’s] head, and hit [the man] in the head twice with the firearm…”

Police add he has a felony warrant for domestic violence and weapons out of Santa Rosa, California.

It’s unclear why Savannah was in Vacaville, but her family is devastated.

“So I’ve spoken to mom, she is really having a hard time. I think she may be having the hardest time out of everyone,” says Crahal.



Savannah Theberge Vigil

On Monday night, Crahal and Savanah’s friends held a vigil in her honor, cherishing a bright light they say went out too quickly.

“I don’t think that anyone would have ever expected this to happen,” says Crahal. “Savannah was a great woman, you know, like I said, I know all of her family and friends are really hurt by this.”

Weber made his first appearance in a California courtroom Tuesday and is expected back on Feb. 23.