Utah moms raising awareness for arthritis by running in NYC marathon

UTAH (ABC4) – Three Utah moms will be running on the 50th anniversary of the NYC Marathon while raising awareness for arthritis.

Jodi Pettit, Allyson Haws, and Mary Williams are fundraising for the Arthritis Foundation and will be running with the Team Joints in Motion in the NYC Marathon on Nov. 7.

All three women are close friends and the cause hits close to home for all of them.

Petit was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 19 after years of misdiagnosis. She has many joint deformities and losses of normal function due to the disease, including six permanently disjointed subluxed toes.

Courtesy: Mary Williams

Courtesy: Mary Williams

Courtesy: Mary Williams

Courtesy: Mary Williams

Her perseverance has led her to compete in high-level endurance athletics, such as qualifying and running the Boston Marathon which helps to keep her body moving. She’s also competed in Ironman full and half-distance triathlons, Xterra off-road triathlon, and the World Championship in Maui.

Haws, on the other hand, is a coding analyst, who reads about people with arthritis who are facing the pain, limitations, and challenges the disease causes.

This marathon holds a special meaning for Haws, who is looking forward to the iconic start line and heading across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge with her friends and crossing the finish line in Central Park.

Williams has set goals to improve herself, including running and taking more opportunities when it comes to making time for herself since she works full-time and attends college at the University of Utah to obtain her bachelor’s degree in business.

“I am grateful for the Arthritis Foundation, for the research and support, and for caring for us as individuals,” Pettit said. “I am thankful for the foundation’s willingness to help make the world a better place for individuals with chronic, painful, and debilitating health conditions.”

The NYC marathon is the largest gathering of the arthritis community in the world, raising funds for research to find better treatments and a cure.