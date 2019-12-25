Utah mom turns in teenage son to police on Christmas morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A teenager has been put on Santa’s naughty list and will be spending Christmas behind bars.

Unified Police posted about the arrest online after the 15-year-old’s mother reportedly called police at 6:30 a.m. to turn her son in for outstanding warrants.

How do you know if you’ve been #naughty👹or #nice😇 this year?



Well, if you’re 15 and mom calls the #police👮‍♂️ at 6:30 Christmas morning to turn you in on your #warrants, that’s probably a hint.



Grandview Peak in February isn’t even that #cold 🥶#frosty #jailfortheholidays😮 — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) December 25, 2019

No other information about the arrest or teenager were made available.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: