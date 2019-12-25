Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Utah mom turns in teenage son to police on Christmas morning

News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A teenager has been put on Santa’s naughty list and will be spending Christmas behind bars.

Unified Police posted about the arrest online after the 15-year-old’s mother reportedly called police at 6:30 a.m. to turn her son in for outstanding warrants.

No other information about the arrest or teenager were made available.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Lakeland PD investigate murder-suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland PD investigate murder-suicide"

Mount Airy family welcomed into new home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Airy family welcomed into new home"

Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered"

Advocates walk fine line with immigration agencies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Advocates walk fine line with immigration agencies"

Trauma-based yoga: Healing inmates through movement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trauma-based yoga: Healing inmates through movement"

Police department's act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police department's act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss