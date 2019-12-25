SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A teenager has been put on Santa’s naughty list and will be spending Christmas behind bars.
Unified Police posted about the arrest online after the 15-year-old’s mother reportedly called police at 6:30 a.m. to turn her son in for outstanding warrants.
No other information about the arrest or teenager were made available.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Utah mom turns in teenage son to police on Christmas morning
- 25-year-old man facing 23 charges, including kidnapping, after SWAT incident in Newton
- Christmas wedding at Intermountain Medical Center
- Police: 3 adults dead in Lakeland murder-suicide; 4 children safe
- Crews contain 2-alarm fire at strip mall in Riverdale