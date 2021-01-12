UPDATE: Missing American Fork woman found safe Tuesday

TUESDAY 1/12/20 6:07 p.m.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police say that a woman who was reported missing out of American Fork on Monday was found safe on Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, Kylee Hreinson was found safe by American Fork detectives in Salt Lake County around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Police said that Hreinson left her family’s home intentionally and that the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were also intentional.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old woman is missing and believed to be in danger.

Kylee Marie Hreinson is believed to be in Salt Lake County.

Kylee is described as a caucasian woman with long dark brown hair, has brown eyes, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 130 lbs.

Kylee was last seen wearing darker clothing, possibly including dark leggings and a dark sweater. Her ears are pierced with a small loop high on her right ear, according to police.

Kylee was last seen in American Fork on Sunday, January 3, before leaving a family members home.

Kylee was picked up by an unknown man and told family she would be staying at a friend’s home in Salt Lake for a few days.

According to police, family members were able to talk to Kylee via a messaging app on January 10th. It is reported that Kylee appeared to have been under duress inside of a garage with a white garage door in the background.

Kylee also appeared to have some bruising on her face. Kylee told her family that she would be returning home on January 10th but never returned home.

Kyle has been associated with a Chad Lapniewski whose vehicle is a blue, 4-door, 2018 Kia Forte with a possible plate reading 0G2XL from an unknown state, according to police.

Kylee may also be with an unidentified Caucasian male last seen wearing multiple backpacks, one of which was a University of Utah backpack. Police say the male was also wearing a University of Utah hat.

This male was last seen near 1300 East 600 South in Salt Lake City.

Anyone with information regarding Kylee’s whereabouts or any further information is asked to contact Detective Garcia with the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020 or Central Utah 911 Dispatch (801-794-3970).