Silver Alert: Police looking for missing 72-year-old man with special needs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Utah authorities are asking for you to keep an eye out for a missing 72-year-old man with special needs.

Police say Jackson Rockwell Montgomery was last seen Monday at 2 p.m. at Walmart at 5469 Redwood Road in Taylorsville.

Jackson is described as 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey plaid long sleeved shirt, brown pants, and black shoes.

Police say Jackson has special needs, but he is also dealing with dementia.

If you see him, you’re asked to Salt Lake City Police at 801.799.3000.