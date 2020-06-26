Silver Alert canceled: Man with dementia missing from Pleasant Grove area found

UPDATE 6/26 9:00 a.m.: The Silver Alert has been canceled. He was found.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Silver Alert was activated for a 76-year-old man in the Pleasant Grove area Friday morning has been canceled.

Police say Milan Haws has dementia. He left the Hyatt House located at 544 South Pleasant Grove Blvd. around 11 p.m. Thursday night and hasn’t been seen since.

He is 6’2″ and 175 pounds with a bald head and grey beard.

Officials say he was wearing grey plaid pajamas and shoes when he left. They also say he shuffles when he walks.

If you see him call police.

