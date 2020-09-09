Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for an 86-year-old woman.

Erlinda Angeles was last seen at 4560 South 3600 West in Roy. Police believe that Erlinda took a UTA bus to a Chase bank at 6275 Highland dr. in Salt Lake City.

Erlinda is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Erlinda’s whereabouts is asked to call the Roy Police Department at 801-629-8221.