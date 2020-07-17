UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for 80-year-old man with dementia

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Utah authorities canceled the alert around 3 a.m. Friday.

A silver alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man in who left in his car from Lehi heading to Penny’s cafe in Stockton.

Officials say the man’s name is Thomas Dean Anderton, he stands about 5’7 and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen in the Lehi area around 5:00 p.m on Thursday when he disappeared in a blue 2010 Toyota Prius.

Anderton is in the early stages of dementia, he is said to be without a cell phone.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 801-794-3970.