Missing 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s found safe

TUESDAY 9/15/2020 9:03 p.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Luz Jara has been located and is safe, according to police.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Luz Marina Jara went missing from the area of 3300 Crestfield Dr. and was last seen between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Luz has long dark hair with gray roots. When she left she was wearing tan pants and possibly a red blouse, according to police. Police believe she may be carrying a handful of clothing in her arms.

Police say she only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.