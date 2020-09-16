Missing 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s found safe

Utah Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY 9/15/2020 9:03 p.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Luz Jara has been located and is safe, according to police.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Luz Marina Jara went missing from the area of 3300 Crestfield Dr. and was last seen between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Luz has long dark hair with gray roots. When she left she was wearing tan pants and possibly a red blouse, according to police. Police believe she may be carrying a handful of clothing in her arms.

Police say she only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story