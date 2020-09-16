Missing 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s found safe

TUESDAY 9/15/2020 9:03 p.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Luz Jara has been located and is safe, according to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.
Luz Marina Jara went missing from the area of 3300 Crestfield Dr. and was last seen between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Luz has long dark hair with gray roots. When she left she was wearing tan pants and possibly a red blouse, according to police. Police believe she may be carrying a handful of clothing in her arms.
Police say she only speaks Spanish.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.
