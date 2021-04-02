Silver Alert: Help police find missing 61-year-old woman from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for a 61-year-old woman reported missing from Salt Lake City.

Laura Christine Bullock was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Laura is described as a white woman who weighs about 100 lbs, stands 5 feet tall, has red hair and blue eyes and piercings in both ears.

Police say Laura has dimentia and was last seen on Friday April 2, 2021 at 315 West 3300 South.

Anyone who may have seen Laura is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000.