UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Park City man

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office canceled the alert around 6 p.m. on Wednesday
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Park City man who was reported missing on Wednesday.
According to a release, Richard Hoffaman, 79, was last seen after he left his home in the 2000 block of Canyons Resort Drive to go for a walk.
He is classified as special needs and suffers from Dementia.
Hoffman is a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with white hair and is balding on the top of his head.
He was last seen wearing a royal blue puffer jacket, a black hat, khaki pants, and possibly wearing multiple polo shirts under his jacket. He does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3601.
