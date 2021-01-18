Silver Alert canceled for 89-year-old man out of Utah County

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. 1/18/21) – Authorities canceled the Silver Alert for the 89-year-old man on Monday evening

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for an 89-year-old man from Utah county.

Howard Lee Edwards is described as a white man, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 144 lbs with grey hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and a yellow jacket.

Police say Edwards has Dementia and needs cancer medication. He was last seen at 11 a.m. at Courtyard at Jamestown 3352 North 100 East in Provo.

Police believe he might be heading to Salt Lake City.

Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Provo City Police at 801-852-3210.