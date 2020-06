SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)-Police in Sandy are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man that was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Cleve Robert Redmond, 62, was planning on riding his bike down the Jordan River Trail but never returned home.

Investigators say he was driving a black 2011 Mazda 6 with Utah plate 336YBG.

If you see Cleve or his vehicle call police at 801-799-3000.