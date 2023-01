SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and Nike shoes that are black and white.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.