Police searching for missing teen out of St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police are asking the public for assistance in finding a girl who was reported missing out of St. George Saturday.

According to the St. George Police Department, Aubrey Anna Herrera, 15, was last seen at her home in St. George on November 21 around 4 p.m., when her parents left to go to the grocery store. When her parents returned, police said she was gone.

She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.

Police say they don’t know who she might be with.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the St. George City Police Department at 435-627-4300.

