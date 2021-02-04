Police searching for missing 14-year-old out of Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4)- The Tooele City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Tooele on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 14-year-old Braxton Thomas was last seen in Tooele on Thursday morning.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Officer Anderson at 435-882-8900 or call dispatch at 435-882-5600.

Police also say that you may contact them through Facebook messenger on their Facebook page.

When contacting police about this case, you are asked to reference case #1189.