Police need help finding a missing 36-year-old with autism

Utah Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan Police need help finding a 36-year-old woman with autism.

Tammy Baker was last seen at 3:30 p.m. near 3100 South Decker Lake Dr., according to police.

Tammy is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 250lbs. She was reportedly wearing a red-shirt, black or grey sweatpants, and a blue backpack.

Police say Tammy has long brown hai in a pony tail.

Anyone with information about Tammy’s whereabouts is asked to please call 801-840-4000.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story