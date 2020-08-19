Police need help finding a missing 36-year-old with autism

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan Police need help finding a 36-year-old woman with autism.

Tammy Baker was last seen at 3:30 p.m. near 3100 South Decker Lake Dr., according to police.

Tammy is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 250lbs. She was reportedly wearing a red-shirt, black or grey sweatpants, and a blue backpack.

Police say Tammy has long brown hai in a pony tail.

Anyone with information about Tammy’s whereabouts is asked to please call 801-840-4000.